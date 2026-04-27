Philippines bans sending country's sailors to Gulf combat zones — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 27. /TASS/. Authorities in the Philippines have told HR agencies in the country to stop sending nationals to work on ships that have to traverse the Persian Gulf and other areas of hostilities, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

The Department of Labor and Employment issued the relevant recommendations, according to them. This step was taken after areas around the Persian Gulf, the Hormuz Strait and the Gulf of Oman were declared combat zones by large international trade-unions, thus granting crews additional rights. The decision made by the Philippines will complicate the rotation of thousands of seafarers on board ships unable to go through the Hormuz Strait.

The Philippines has the most sailors on board globally operating ships of any country in the world. According to IMO estimates, more than 20,000 Filipino sailors are on vessels stuck in the Persian Gulf.