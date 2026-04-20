German arms manufacturer launches mass production of autonomous boats in Hamburg

BERLIN, April 20. /TASS/. Germany’s largest arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has launched mass production of unmanned boats at the Blohm+Voss shipyard in Hamburg together with its British partner, Kraken Technology, the company said in a statement.

Kraken K3 Scout autonomous boats, which are about 8.5 meters long, can reach speeds of up to 55 knots (one knot is equal to one nautical mile per hour). Depending on their configuration, it will be possible to use these vessels both for military and civilian purposes, particularly to protect maritime areas and critical infrastructure facilities, as well as to engage them in military operations as weapons carriers.

The two companies created the Rheinmetall Kraken GmbH joint venture last year.