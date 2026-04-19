World knows Russia would use entire arsenal of weapons to defend Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, April 19. /TASS/. The world knows that Russia would use its entire arsenal of weapons to defend Belarus, the republic’s President Alexander Lukashenko said in an RT interview.

"We are legally bound to each other, and Russia has directly stated that it will use its entire arsenal of weapons to defend Belarus. The whole world knows this. America knows, and Europe knows. Therefore, a confrontation with Belarus is a confrontation with Belarus and Russia," Lukashenko said, noting an appropriate grouping has been created in western Russia to instantly support the Belarusian army.

Regarding tactical nuclear weapons deployed on Belarusian territory, Lukashenko called them "a factor of our protection, our security," not meant to scare anyone. He added he does not believe the US has any goal of fighting Belarus, based on his contacts with people close to US President Donald Trump.