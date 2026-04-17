Slovakia to oppose new EU anti-Russian sanctions until Druzhba pipeline restored — Fico

BRATISLAVA, April 17. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has confirmed Thursday’s statement by his foreign minister that Bratislava will block the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia until the Druzhba oil pipeline resumes pumping.

"We repeat that we will not support the adoption of the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions until the Druzhba oil pipeline is operational again," said Fico, quoted by the Slovak news portal Pravda. He reiterated that Kiev had seriously harmed Slovakia by stopping pumping.

Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar promised on Thursday to block new EU sanctions against Russia because of the suspension of oil supplies through Druzhba. However, Bratislava does not object to disbursing a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine.