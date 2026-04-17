Ceasefire in Lebanon paves way for negotiations with Israel — president

TUNIS, April 17. /TASS/. The 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon lays the ground for further negotiations with Israel, the President of the republic, Joseph Aoun, has stated.

"A ceasefire is the starting point for moving towards negotiations, and this decision enjoys support both domestically and internationally," the Al Mayadeen TV channel quoted him as saying.

On April 17 at 12 a.m. Moscow time [April 16, 9 p.m. GMT], a 10-day ceasefire with Israel came into force in Lebanon. This agreement was reached by Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the mediation of US leader Donald Trump.