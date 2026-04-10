IDF says it eliminated 1,400 Hezbollah members in Lebanon over past month

TEL AVIV, April 10. /TASS/. The Israeli army claims to have eliminated more than 1,400 members of the Shiite organization Hezbollah since it launched its military operation in Lebanon on March 2.

Over that period, more than 4,300 military infrastructure sites have been destroyed in the Arab republic, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Meanwhile, the list of obituaries released on the IDF website includes 12 Israeli soldiers. This puts the loss ratio in the Israeli offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon over the past month at almost 1 to 117.

Overnight to March 2, northern Israel came under fire from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, stating that the rockets fired at Israeli territory were in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following this, the Israeli Air Force launched massive strikes on Lebanese territory. The stated goal is the creation of a buffer zone south of the Litani River in Southern Lebanon to protect Israeli northern settlements from shelling. Israeli authorities have previously announced their intention to completely demolish all Lebanese border villages and have prohibited hundreds of thousands of local residents who were evacuated to northern Lebanon from returning home.