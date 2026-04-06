Afghanistan, Pakistan do not address SCO regarding their conflict — secretary-general

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Afghanistan and Pakistan have not made any official statements requesting the use of the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to resolve the conflict between the states, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev told TASS.

"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is paying close attention to the situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan. <…> At the moment, Pakistan and Afghanistan have not made any official statements requesting the use of the potential of the SCO or any measures from the SCO, but the SCO is closely monitoring the situation," Yermekbayev said on the sidelines of the International Economic Forum of CIS Member States.

The relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan escalated in February. Pakistan attacked positions of terrorist groups in border areas of Afghanistan and accused Kabul of inaction in dealing with extremists. Kabul stated that it was conducting military operation in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes on the territory of Afghanistan. In March, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif declared that his country and the Taliban government in Afghanistan were engaged in open armed conflict.