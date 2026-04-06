Internet blackout in Iran lasts more than 888 hours — NetBlocks

LONDON, April 6. /TASS/. Internet connectivity in Iran has been almost completely unavailable for 37 days, the international internet monitoring service NetBlocks reported.

"The internet blackout in Iran is entering its 38th day with the general public now cut off from international networks for over 888 hours," the service said in a post on the social network X. It had previously noted that this is the longest nationwide internet blackout ever recorded globally.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation targeting Israel. US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also hit.