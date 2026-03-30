Iran’s vice president threatens anyone attempting to seize republic’s islands with 'hell'

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. The First Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, has warned against attempts to seize Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf, stating that anyone who decides to do so will "end up in hell."

"Enemies of Iran should know that the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be fully prepared to defend its borders, and any aggressor who encroaches on the territory of Iran, especially in the Persian Gulf and on Iranian islands, will face a decisive, regrettable, and irreversible response, and hell is the ultimate final destination for the aggressor soldiers," the government press service quoted him as saying.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump did not rule out that the US Armed Forces would attempt to seize the Iranian island of Kharg, where the Islamic Republic’s oil export infrastructure is located.