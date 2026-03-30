Trump says Iran ready to accept many US demands

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Iran’s leadership has signaled readiness to comply with most US demands.

"They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?" he told reporters aboard his plane on route from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington, when asked whether the US had sent Iran a 15-point proposal to end the conflict. "They’re agreeing with us on the plan. I mean, we asked for 15 things, we’re going to be asking for a couple of other things," the US leader added.

"I do see a deal in Iran. Could be soon," he said. "I think we’ll make a deal with them. Pretty sure. But it’s possible we won’t," Trump added.

The US president also said he believes there has effectively been a regime change in Iran. "I would consider that regime change, and frankly they've been very reasonable," Trump noted, referring to Iranian representatives.