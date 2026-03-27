Iran expects EAEU countries to condemn US, Israeli aggression — ambassador to Kazakhstan

TEHRAN, March 27. /TASS/. Iranian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jokar has called on the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to condemn US and Israeli aggression and to provide support in ending ongoing conflicts.

Speaking at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Jokar emphasized, "As everyone knows, this gathering is taking place at a time when my homeland, Iran, is embroiled in a brutal war imposed by the United States and the Zionist regime. This conflict has caused profound grief among the Iranian people, mourning the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as the loss of countless innocent women and children."

He further stated that such open aggression not only violates all legal and international laws, including the UN Charter, but also threatens Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Jokar warned that these actions could have far-reaching implications for regional security, the economy, and geopolitics.

In light of these circumstances, Iran urges the esteemed members of the EAEU to adopt a responsible and proactive stance. Jokar called on member states, within the framework of their shared principles, to support sovereignty, uphold territorial integrity, and defend the legitimate rights of nations. Jokar emphasized the importance of condemning unilateral and illegal actions and utilizing all available means to bring an end to the war imposed on Iran.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The country's largest cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the country's leadership. The IRGC announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria were also hit.