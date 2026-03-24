Turkish politician says that it is Israel that needs regime change

ANKARA, March 24. /TASS/. A regime change is needed in Israel, and this should be the United States’ highest priority, Devlet Bahceli, the leader of Turkey’s Nationalist Movement Party and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ally in the ruling alliance, said.

"The death of innocent people is a murder, and those who are behind that are guilty before humanity. Israel has turned into a death machine, blinded by rage, drinking blood, taking lives, and attacking anyone who stands in its way. It is Israel who needs a real regime change, a real change in its leadership. This should be at the top of the US president’s agenda," he told a parliament faction meeting.

"Israel’s infiltration of the United States’ governance system, its decision-making and control bodies constitutes a big threat and direct insult to the American people," he warned.

According to Bahceli, Turkey continues diplomatic efforts to find ways to end the war in the Gulf "non-stop," and Foreign Minister Hakan Findan "is making well-balanced and energetic efforts in a bid to create an atmosphere of peace and reconciliation while explaining Turkey’s proposals to his colleagues."

He called on the international community to stop watching the ongoing war from the sidelines and "take the cue from decent, principled, and courageous Spain."

Earlier, Spain spoke out against the United States and Israel’s operation in Iran. Moreover, Madrid did not allow Washington to use its bases for these purposes. This position outraged Washington, which threatened to sever trade relations with Spain.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.