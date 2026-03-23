Ukrainian special services meddle in Hungary’s elections — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, March 23. /TASS/. Ukraine is going to great lengths to unseat Hungary's current government in the upcoming parliamentary elections, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The Brussels-Berlin-Kiev axis has decided that Hungary’s government should be changed. The Brussels-Berlin-Kiev axis has decided that the Tisza [opposition] party should form a government. Because everyone understands that if we remain in power, Hungary will not be dragged into the war, the Hungarians’ money will not go to Ukraine, and the Ukrainians will not join the European Union," he said at a campaign meeting with voters in the city of Zalaegerszeg.

According to the top Hungarian diplomat, a "large-scale interference" into the country’s election campaign is underway, with attempts being made to undermine the current government’s positions. For these ends, Ukraine blocked supplies of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, began attacks on the TurkStream gas pipeline’s infrastructure, threatened to kill Orban and his family, and now, as it has turned out, is trying to tap the phones of Hungarian government officials.

"This is a huge scandal. This is a serious attack on the country’s sovereignty. But the fact is that whatever secret services do, however they indulge in wiretapping, whomever they seek to intimidate, however they try to impede energy supplies, we will not give in and will defend Hungary’s national interests and sovereignty," Szijjarto said, as quoted by the MTI agency.

He pledged that if the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party wins the April 12 parliamentary elections, Hungary will remain committed to its position on Ukraine, will not provide any military and financial assistance to that country and will do its best not to let it be admitted to the European Union.

It became known earlier today that Ukrainian special services tapped Szijjarto’s mobile phone, having obtained his number from a Hungarian journalist, who maintained close contacts with the Tisza party leadership. Orban said that he instructed the country’s justice ministry to investigate this case.