IAEA advocates short-term truce to carry out repairs at Zaporozhye nuke plant — chief

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is actively working to establish a short-term truce so that repairs can be carried out at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and external energy supply can be restored, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said following interagency consultations in Moscow.

The IAEA chief stressed that initiating temporary truces to carry out repairs at the ZNPP was a standard practice. According to him, it is a forced measure and it needs to be taken to ensure the facility’s safe operation in the current circumstances.

Grossi also said that the IAEA was in constant dialogue with Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation on various challenges and issues related to the nuke plant’s operation. This is crucial in terms of exchanging views on various matters, the IAEA director general pointed out, adding that the agency’s experts kept highlighting the aspects that required improvement.