EU may finance restoration of Druzhba oil pipeline — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, March 5. /TASS/. The European Union is considering an opportunity of allocating financing for Druzhba oil pipeline restoration within the framework of its financial aid to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

The European Commission may allocate funding for the oil pipeline repair from budget money allocated to support Kiev, the sources said. Brussels is also ready to provide expert assistance to restore the pipeline.

The Commission is now holding talks with Kiev concerning a mission to be sent to the pipeline to assess damage inflicted to it, they added.