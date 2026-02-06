MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. There are currently no forces capable of guaranteeing the implementation of a possible peace agreement in the legal political field of Ukraine, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov said on the air of the Reporters YouTube channel.

"Currently, there are no such politicians and forces in the legal field of Ukraine (which could ensure sustainable implementation of the peace agreement - TASS). Look at the ratings: whom do Ukrainians see as president? [Former commander-in-chief, ambassador to London Valery] Zaluzhny is a man with zero experience in public administration, a pro-American figure who advocates continuation of the war. [Kirill] Budanov, head of Vladimir Zelensky's office (previously head of the Main Directorate of the Defense Ministry, listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist - TASS) - a figure whose core is well-known, and also with a negative potential in management? All the others are roughly similar, already compromised types," he said.

Azarov said if a political amnesty does not happen and the rights of political prisoners are not restored, the question arises of who will guarantee and demand the implementation of the future peace agreement, "which political force will become the pillar for long-term peace." There are no better people than patriots who have served time in prison for their beliefs, he is sure.