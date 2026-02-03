Witkoff and Netanyahu hold meeting in Jerusalem — newspaper

TEL AVIV, February 3. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have begun a meeting in Jerusalem, The Times of Israel reported.

According to sources in Netanyahu's office, the heads of the Israeli security services are also present.

Witkoff's visit to Israel comes amid mounting tension around Iran. Earlier Axios reported that Witkoff is to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on February 6 to discuss a possible nuclear deal. A TASS source said the potential meeting is not yet officially on the agenda.