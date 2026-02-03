Armenian parliament speaker to meet with top Russian diplomat during visit to Moscow

YEREVAN, February 3. /TASS/. Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during an official visit to Russia set for February 5-6.

The senior Armenian lawmaker pointed out that the visit would take place at the invitation of Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Chair Valentina Matviyenko. "Naturally, I will hold a meeting with her [Matviyenko]; a meeting with the top Russian diplomat is also expected to be held. That’s all for now, but more meetings are possible," Simonyan noted in an interview with the factor.am news website.

Speaking about the topics he planned to discuss, the parliament speaker pointed out that his January 23 call with his Russian counterpart had addressed issues related to the documents that had been agreed on at the regional level. According to Simonyan, when Matviyenko visited Armenia on June 5, a number of agreements were reached on the sidelines of an Armenia-Russia regional forum, which now need to be ratified. "These are the issues that will be discussed, as well as Armenia-Russia relations. We will also touch upon issues pertaining to the Days of Armenian Culture in Russia," the lawmaker specified.