EU plans to set up its own platform to exchange military information — news outlet

BRUSSELS, February 3. /TASS/. The European Defense Agency (EDA) plans to establish a platform for EU countries to exchange military information without using US technologies by 2030, Euractiv reported, citing internal documents.

According to the news outlet, the project, which would use AI technologies, is called the European Defense Artificial Intelligence Data Space (DAIDS). The platform's main goal would be to safely exchange military information between the association's countries. Euractiv noted that the EDA is now trying to implement last year's European Commission plan to create a "trusted, secure, and interoperable data environment" for military agencies.

Currently, most EU countries use foreign technologies, primarily American ones, which makes them dependent on the US. With this in mind, the news outlet pointed out that two projects have been developed: an information space, an "EU-wide federated framework designed to enable trusted, secure, and sovereign sharing of defense-relevant data." Euractiv said that these two projects are interconnected, though they can operate independently.

The news outlet also said that the EDA has already signed contracts with some companies to implement the projects.