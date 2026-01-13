Top Russian, Belarusian diplomats express hope for stabilization of Iran situation

MINSK, January 13. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov expressed hope for the soonest stabilization of the situation in Iran, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry told TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ryzhenkov held a telephone conversation with Lavrov, discussing the situation in Iran and Venezuela.

"The foreign ministers of Belarus and Russia noted the inadmissibility of foreign interference in the internal affairs of other states and expressed the hope for the soonest stabilization of the situation in Iran," the ministry said.

During the telephone conversation, the top diplomats also discussed the topical issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as the schedule of upcoming visits and events at the high and highest levels, the diplomats added.