Jailed Gagauz head may be release if she steps down — Moldova’s ex-president

CHISINAU, December 26. /TASS/. Head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy Evghenia Gutsul may be released from prison if she steps down from her office, Igor Dodon, leader of the opposition Party of Socialists and former president of Moldova, said, commenting on the statements by members of the Victory opposition bloc on their intention to vacate their offices in Moldovan regions.

"I would very much like, and I am saying this sincerely, that after several team members have already announced their resignations - the mayor of Taraclia, the mayor Orhei, and other local elected officials, the [Gagauz] head will be released, conditionally or in another legal form to be determined by the judges, as part of this process. <...> I hope that Ms. Gutsul will return home, and early elections of the Gagauz head will be held in the second half of next year," he said in an interview with the Exclusive TV, adding that his party will take part in these elections.

Gutsul’s relations with the Moldovan leadership became strained in 2023 after she won elections in the autonomy and proclaimed a course toward closer relations with Russia, criticizing Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. Moldovan authorities tried to invalidate the election in Gagauzia, but the Gagauz parliament sided with Gutsul. Apart from that, a series of grass-roots rallies were held in her support. However, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a document approving Gutsul as a government member, which is required to be done under the country’s laws.

On August 5, 2025, Gutsul was sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of illegal financing of the opposition party Sor. Apart from that, she was banned from being a member of any political party for five years and fined $2.4 million, the amount she allegedly took to finance her campaign. Her defense challenged the court ruling. While the trial continues, Gutsul remains in her office as Gagauz head, although being in prison.