Hungary to continue opposing anti-Russian sanctions — Szijjarto

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Budapest will continue to opposite sanctions against Russia, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"We have been able to prevent all [anti-Russian] sanctions against Hungary’s national interests, which were against economic development. If similar recommendations are made to us to impose such sanctions, we will continue to prevent them," he told reporters.

According to the minister, 240 meetings are planned within the framework of the bilateral business forum. "They will all contribute to Hungary's ability to take a competitive position after the end of the war and to be on the successful side of general economic relations," he noted.