India supports all efforts aimed at resolving conflict in Ukraine — PM

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. New Delhi welcomes all efforts aimed at finding a long-term solution to the conflict in Ukraine, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated after the signing ceremony of joint documents during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the country.

"Today, we also discussed regional and global issues, including those related to Ukraine," Modi said. "India stands for peace, as has been the case from the very beginning. We welcome all initiatives and efforts aimed at finding a long-term peaceful solution to the issue," he pointed out.

"India has always been ready to facilitate these efforts, and we will continue like that in the future," the prime minister added.

India has consistently called for settling the conflict in Ukraine through negotiations. The country did not join Western sanctions on Moscow. Last year, New Delhi actively communicated with Russia and Ukraine as part of efforts to help resolve the conflict, with Modi visiting Moscow and Kiev.