Special Envoy Witkoff heads to Russia after Ukraine talks — White House

WASHINGTON, December 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, is en route to Russia, White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt announced at a briefing, adding that Witkoff held talks with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida the day prior.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently told reporters that Putin’s meeting with Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Moscow on Monday "for more talks" on settling the Ukraine crisis.