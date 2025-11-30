Trump tells Maduro US would consider force if he does not leave office willingly — WSJ

NEW YORK, November 30. /TASS/. During a phone call, US President Donald Trump told Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro that Washington could consider force if he does not leave office willingly, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing sources.

According to the sources, Trump told Maduro last week that "if he did not leave power willingly," the US would consider various options against Venezuela, including the use of force. The publication claims that the two leaders also discussed a possible amnesty for Maduro and his inner circle.

During Trump's first term, in March 2020, the United States indicted Maduro and several other government officials for narco-terrorism and offered a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the Venezuelan president. In early August of this year, Washington increased the reward to $50 million for information leading to Maduro's capture. According to the US Department of Justice, the Venezuelan leader "is one of the world's largest drug traffickers" and allegedly "poses a threat to the national security" of the United States.

American media repeatedly reported that the United States may soon begin strikes on Venezuelan territory. On Thursday, Trump stated that Washington would very soon begin combating drug trafficking on the ground from Venezuela, but did not provide details about possible military operations. On Saturday, the American leader called for the airspace over and around Venezuela to be considered completely closed.