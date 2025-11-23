NEW YORK, November 23. /TASS/. Washington, working to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, is seeking to prevent a repeat of the situation with Minsk agreements, US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

'We don't want history to repeat itself. We don't want the Budapest Memorandum to come back. We don't want the Minsk 1 or 2 to come back," he said in an interview with Fox News.

The Minsk Agreements are a package of documents adopted in 2014-2015 to resolve the situation in southeastern Ukraine. The Minsk Protocol, or Minsk 1, was signed in September 2014. On February 12, 2015, a set of measures for implementing the Minsk Agreements (Minsk 2) was agreed upon. These agreements were completely sabotaged by Kiev with the support of Berlin and Paris.