US officials seek to dissuade Trump from resuming nuclear testing — TV

NEW YORK, November 14. /TASS/. High-ranking US administration officials plan to meet with President Donald Trump to dissuade him from resuming nuclear testing, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, "Energy Secretary Chris Wright, National Nuclear Security Administration leader Brandon Williams and officials from the US National Laboratories are planning to inform the White House that they do not think blowing up weapons for nuclear warhead testing, as Trump suggested last month, is tenable."

The officials "will seek to steer the White House into a workable plan that doesn’t involve blowing anything up," the broadcaster noted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. However, Trump did not specify if he was talking about the detonation of nuclear warheads. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified on November 13 that it would also apply to delivery systems. Still, he did not explicitly confirm whether the US intends to resume full-scale nuclear tests.