UNGA committee passes Russia-submitted resolution on fight against neo-Nazism

UNITED NATIONS, November 14. /TASS/. The Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly has voted for a Russian-proposed resolution titled "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism, and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance," a TASS correspondent reported.

As many as 114 countries backed the document, while 52 voted against, and 12 abstained. Those who voted against the resolution include Hungary, Canada, Slovakia, the US, Ukraine, and Japan, while among its supporters are Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Brazil, Israel, China, Cuba, and Serbia.

Such resolutions have been submitted by Russia and adopted since 2005.

The document strongly condemns incidents involving the glorification of Nazism, welcomes efforts to preserve historical truth, and calls for measures to prevent the denial of crimes against humanity and the revision of history, including the outcome of World War II. The draft resolution also strongly condemns the use of educational materials and rhetoric promoting racism, discrimination, hatred, and violence on the grounds of ethnicity, race, religion or beliefs.