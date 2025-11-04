Hamas to hand over bodies of one more Israeli hostage

CAIRO, November 4. /TASS/. Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has said it will hand over to Red Cross medics the body of one more deceased Israeli hostage.

"As part of the deal we will hand over [to medics] the body of an Israeli hostage," it said in a post on its Telegram channel, adding that the transfer will take place at 8:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT).

Hamas said earlier in the day that they had found the remains of a hostage in an Israeli-controlled area in the enclave.

Israel and Hamas resumed Egypt-, Qatar-, United States-, and Turkey-mediated indirect talks on settling the situation in the Gaza Strip on October 6. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the implementation of phase one of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan. The ceasefire came into effect on October 10. On October 13, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all 20 living hostages and handed over the bodies of four deceased hostages under the Gaza ceasefire deal. The Israeli side expressed resentment that Hamas returned only four out of 28 bodies of deceased hostages. Later, Hamas transferred several more bodies to Israel.