Turkish foreign minister discusses observance of Gaza ceasefire with Hamas — source

ISTANBUL, November 1. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has discussed the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with representatives of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas’ politburo, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Minister Fidan met with members of the Hamas politburo in Istanbul today. The situation with the observance of the ceasefire in Gaza and the needs of humanitarian assistance were discussed," the source said.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan put forward by American President Donald Trump. The ceasefire in Gaza, according to Trump's plan, came into force on October 10.

On October 13, Hamas released 20 surviving Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of four out 28 dead prisoners. In the next few days, Hamas handed over the bodies of several more people to the Jewish State.