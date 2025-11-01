Orban accuses Tusk of attacking Hungary and supporting war in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, November 1. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, of supporting the military conflict in Ukraine, being willing to obey Brussels in everything, and persecuting political opponents in his own country.

"Donald Tusk has launched new attacks on Hungary," Orban wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia). In his opinion, Tusk did this "because he has big troubles at home." "His party lost the presidential election, his government is unstable and he is at a disadvantage according to public opinion polls," Orban explained.

He believes that the Polish prime minister "is one of the most ardent pro-war politicians in Europe, but his militant policy has failed: Ukraine is gradually losing European money, and Poles are tired of war." However, Poland cannot change its course because Tusk "has made it a vassal of Brussels."

"Now he is in a panic: he is persecuting his political opponents inside the country with the help of the judiciary and attacking Hungary's peaceful position to divert attention from his own domestic political problems," Orban stated. He emphasized that "Hungary is going a different way, the way of peace." "The Hungarian people do not want to be vassals of Brussels. Mr. Tusk should accept this and mind his own business," the prime minister concluded.

His conflict with his Polish colleague has been ongoing for more than a year, and this time the occasion for another exchange of insults was Orban’s meeting in Budapest with former Polish justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who is an opposition parliament member. Poland’s prosecutor general has brought charges against him for misappropriating funds from the Justice Fund and is asking the Sejm deputies to strip him of his immunity.

Tusk expressed outrage that Orban received Ziobro and wrote on X: "Either in custody, or in Budapest." The former minister did not remain in debt either, replying to the Polish prime minister that in two years at the latest, that after the next parliamentary elections, he would have to "either clear off to Berlin or end up behind bars."