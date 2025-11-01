Tajikistan concerned about EU sanctions against republic’s banks — MFA

DUSHANBE, November 1. /TASS/. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has expressed concern over the fact that a number of the republic’s banks have been added to the European Union’s (EU) sanctions list, a ministry representative told TASS.

"On October 23, 2025, the Council of the EU adopted another package of sanctions, which also covers the activities of a number of banks and companies in third countries, including Tajikistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic is deeply concerned and expresses regret over certain Tajik banks having been added to this sanctions list," the representative said.

Tajikistan adheres to its international obligations and is "always ready to cooperate with international partners to jointly prevent risks associated with the possible circumvention of sanctions measures," the ministry said, adding though that Tajik authorities are comprehensively studying and monitoring the current situation and are taking the necessary measures "to minimize the negative consequences that those sanctions may entail."

On October 24, the National Bank of Tajikistan reported that Tajikistan's Dushanbe City Bank, Spitamen, and Commerzbank had been blacklisted. It was also noted that the banks would continue to serve customers as usual, including domestic banking, account servicing, cards, ATMs, apps, and electronic services. However, for international transfers of funds, "additional checks or changes to standard methods for their execution" could be introduced, with notice to customers. The state regulator explained that the National Bank of Tajikistan was taking all necessary measures to ensure the smooth operation of the country's banking system, stability, and the protection of clients' interests.