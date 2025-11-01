MARIUPOL, November 1. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has begun to up his support for Ukraine in a bid to curry favor with his "real masters," in opposition to the best interests of his own people, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik said on the sidelines of the third Mercury 2025 Forum of Young Diplomats.

"What Macron says often does not align with what the French people, the French electorate, expect from him. He no longer needs to be elected, so now he is trying to earn the trust of his real masters, not the people," the diplomat said, commenting on the politician’s statements regarding Ukraine.

According to Miroshnik, "a great number of pseudo-national leaders in Europe today look more like managers of transnational corporations than leaders of their own states," and this is demonstrated by the policies they pursue. "For some reason, I think that the national interest of the French population is not the war in Ukraine, whereas transnational corporations or these globalists, to whom Macron himself belongs, very much want the war to continue, the bloodshed to continue, and a point of tension to be created near the borders of the European Union," he noted.

As the official explained, "this allows them to ignore a whole set of human rights norms, some general political norms, by endowing people like Macron with some emergency powers, allocating emergency sums of money for some priority items that are probably of interest to the globalists whom he actually represents."

Miroshnik also commented on the report from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that France is preparing to deploy up to 2,000 military personnel to Ukraine. "Here we are talking about a political reaction, about political demarches, which in this case are being demonstrated by the French authorities personified by Macron. He is doing all he can to show that he’s not standing pat. He is playing to the political circles that want endless war, that want the maximum weakening of Russia," the diplomat said. He said Macron thinks this should not "provoke a reaction within the French community, which asks the logical question: why on earth should we go and die in Ukraine?"

"Therefore, here we are dealing with pseudo-legal somersaults that, in reality, have little effect on the actual situation on the ground, but at the same time demonstrate the pseudo-bravado of Monsieur Macron, who is desperately trying to fit the crown of the leader of modern Europe," the ambassador stated. "That is, with this radicalization, he is trying to say: look, France can provide 2,000. Will 2,000 really change anything? The only impact that will have is bringing coffins back to France, and the population is supposed to, what, be ‘happy’ that they have disposed of some part of their citizens in a war that has nothing to do with them."

