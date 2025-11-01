US military group off Venezuela's coast may make up to 16,000 troops — media

WASHINGTON, November 1. /TASS/. The United States is building up its military presence off the coast of Venezuela to combat drug trafficking, with the total number of troops potentially reaching 16,000, The Washington Post (WP) reported, citing its own calculations.

According to the newspaper, the US contingent currently includes eight warships, a nuclear submarine, and a special-purpose vessel. These forces are supported by aircraft operating from American bases in the Caribbean, including B-52 strategic bombers and F-35 fighter jets. In addition, the US Navy’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, along with five escort ships, is en route from Europe to the Venezuelan coast and is expected to arrive in the region within days. WP estimates that the carrier strike group, consisting of roughly 4,000 personnel, will bring the total number of US troops in the area to around 16,000.

The large-scale buildup of US military power in the Caribbean suggests that the Trump administration is preparing to expand its operations in the region – a move that, according to the newspaper, risks escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas and increases the likelihood of US strikes against Venezuela.

Washington has repeatedly accused Venezuelan authorities of failing to combat drug trafficking. Earlier reports said the US Navy had deployed eight ships, one nuclear submarine, and around 10,000 personnel to the Caribbean Sea, destroying speedboats in international waters and accusing those on board – without substantiation – of smuggling drugs from Venezuela.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump has ordered his administration to halt efforts toward a diplomatic resolution of the dispute with Caracas and has authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to carry out covert operations in Venezuela. US media outlets have also reported that Washington may soon begin targeting alleged drug cartel sites in the country. However, on October 31, Trump stated that he was not considering strikes on Venezuelan territory.