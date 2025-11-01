DONETSK, November 1. /TASS/. Colombian mercenaries are currently conducting combat training at the Yavorov training ground in Ukraine, according to Vladimir Li, a captured reconnaissance soldier from Ukraine's 154th brigade, who spoke to TASS.

"Some foreign mercenaries, Colombians, arrived there. I saw their buses. They were assigned to a certain brigade; they are not fighting independently. That brigade was training there, undergoing combat exercises," Li stated. He noted that foreign mercenaries make infrequent appearances at the Yavorov training ground, typically arriving in groups ranging from one to several platoons. Their recruitment points remain largely undisclosed. "They have their own uniforms, ammunition, and carry foreign rifles," he added.

Previous reports indicated the Russian Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on the Yavorov training ground.