Ukraine's admission to EU to be priority of EU Council in 2026 — EUobserver

BRUSSELS, October 31. /TASS/. The priorities for the Council of the European Union next year under the presidency of Cyprus will be to increase the alliance's defense capability and bring Ukraine into the bloc, EUobserver reported quoting Nikolas Ioannidis, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Migration and International Protection of the Republic.

According to the portal, Ioannidis said that the island nation intends to combine the current priorities of the EU with solving the problems relevant to the region. Attention will be paid to cooperation with other countries, primarily those in the Mediterranean basin. Plans are to develop programs for the return of migrants to their home countries.

One of the initiatives that Cyprus will pay special attention to will be sustainable water supply. Against the background of increased droughts and the threat of desertification, the country intends to promote coordinated pan-European measures to respond to the threat.

Experts note that during the six months of the presidency of the EU Council, Cyprus will have to discuss 330 legislative initiatives, half of which are completely new.