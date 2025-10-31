Trump says he is not considering strikes within Venezuela — agency

WASHINGTON, October 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he is not considering strikes within Venezuela, Reuters reported.

When asked by reporters aboard Air Force One if he was weighing such action, Trump responded, "no."

The Miami Herald newspaper reported earlier, citing sources, that "the Trump administration has made the decision to attack military installations inside Venezuela and the strikes could come at any moment."

Trump said earlier that Washington planned to eliminate members of the drug cartels responsible for drug trafficking to the United States. The US Navy deployed eight warships, a nuclear submarine and 10,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea, destroying at least nine boats in international waters based on suspicion of drug trafficking from Venezuela.