Musk's father slams Zelensky as 'joke'

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Errol Musk, father of US entrepreneur Elon Musk, called Vladimir Zelensky a bad Ukrainian joke in an interview with TASS.

"Well, I wouldn't have anything to say to Zelensky, because I cannot see him as a president of that country. He strikes me as someone that has been propped up there as a president. I do not see him in the same light as I see somebody like [Donald] Trump or [Vladimir] Putin. So I would have nothing to say to Zelensky," the agency source stated. "I don't see him as the leader of Ukraine. That's a joke," he added.

Errol Musk also said he was recently asked about his views on Putin and Zelensky. "I said, well, I see Putin as a calm leader, and I listen to what he says. Everything he says makes sense to me. But I didn't know what to say about Zelensky. So I asked my three daughters who live in the United States, ‘What do you think of Zelensky?’ And all three of them came back independently of each other and said - 'Dad, he is an evil man.' I didn't say that - they said it. I said, oh, OK. So that's what they think, and they may be right. I don't know," he shared.