LUGANSK, October 31. /TASS/. China maintains a neutral position on the conflict in Ukraine, and this contributes to the search for solutions to its settlement, Janus Putkonen, Finnish journalist, geopolitical analyst and editor-in-chief of MV-Lehti international news agency, told TASS.

"China perfectly understands the main causes of the conflict in Ukraine. China has never accused Russia of attacking Ukraine, as Russia has never done so. China's neutral position on the Ukrainian conflict is a great force in the search for long-term solutions to the conflict," he said, adding "When we talk about resolving the conflict in Ukraine and rebuilding Ukrainian regions, partners such as China are key to the post-war environment."

The talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump took place the day before in Busan, South Korea. Following the talks, Trump expressed confidence that China would help facilitate the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.