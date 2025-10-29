Slovakia refuses to finance Ukraine’s military spending — PM

BRATISLAVA, October 29. /TASS/. Slovakia will not participate in financing Ukraine’s military spending, Prime Minister Robert Fico said.

"Slovakia will not allocate a single cent to participate in financing Ukraine’s military spending," he told reporters. "As I said earlier, we will not give anything to anyone. I will not sign anything to guarantee financing to Ukraine, if this implies military spending in the next two years. I will initiate an extraordinary session of the [Slovak] parliament on this matter."

He also said that he was not surprised to learn about Washington’s plans to reduce the US military contingent in Europe. US President Donald Trump demonstrates "pragmatism and rationality" on this issue, he said, adding that the US leader evidently "needs these resources somewhere else" and is committee to his America First strategy.

Slovakia is providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including mine clearance equipment. After the recent meeting of the European Council, Fico said that Slovakia refuses to take part in the European Union’s schemes of financing the conflict in Ukraine.