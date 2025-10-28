Israel notifies US of its plans to attack Gaza Strip — news agency

NEW YORK, October 28. /TASS/. Israeli authorities notified the United States before launching strikes on the Gaza Strip, Associated Press reported, citing US officials.

According to the news agency, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters that the ceasefire would hold. "That doesn't mean there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," Associated Press quoted Vance as saying.

According to Axios, Israel provided the White House and the CIA with a 15-minute drone video that allegedly shows Hamas staging the discovery of a hostage's body.

However, a US official told Axios that senior Trump administration representatives told Netanyahu's team they did not consider this a significant ceasefire violation and called for restraint.

Earlier, Hamas' militant wing, the Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades group, announced plans to hand over the body of a hostage killed in the Gaza Strip to the International Committee of the Red Cross at 9:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT).

Shortly thereafter, however, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered powerful strikes on the Gaza Strip. According to Israel's Channel 12, Netanyahu made this decision during a meeting with security officials after Hamas militants violated the ceasefire by attacking Israeli troops in the Rafah area of the southern Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces responded by attacking several military targets in the enclave. Earlier on Tuesday, Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of falsifying the return of the remains of a deceased hostage.