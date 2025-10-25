Lithuanian authorities confirm closing of Vilnius Airport

VILNIUS, October 26. /TASS/. Lithuanian authorities confirm closing of the Vilnius International Airport because unidentified objects appeared in skies, the national crisis response center said.

"Weather balloons were presumably registered in airspace," the center said.

According to statements of the Lithuanian side, organizers of smuggling widely use such balloons to carry cigarettes from neighboring Belarus.

The crisis response center expects that arrivals and departures of airplanes will start again by 02:00 a.m. Sunday night (11:00 p.m. GMT).

Operations of the airport are interrupted for the second evening in a row and for the third time over this week.