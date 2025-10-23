EU adds electronics, equipment producers from Russian regions to 19th sanctions package

BRUSSELS, October 23. /TASS/. The European Union has added nine companies from the logistics, industrial manufacturing, and microelectronics sectors from Russian regions to its 19th sanctions package against Moscow, according to a decree by the Council of the EU published in the Official Journal of the EU.

For example, the new sanctions list includes a Perm company Microdrive, which manufactures routers and communication systems, OKBM from the Voronezh Region, which focuses on production of systems and components for aircraft and aerospace vehicles, Bitvan from the Chelyabinsk Region, a partner of a foreign company manufacturing CNC machines, Vladivostok’s Transit, which is a logistics company, Morgan (Tatarstan).

The date for inclusion of all companies in the sanctions lists is October 24.