Szijjarto says discussed with Kremlin aide plans for Putin-Trump Budapest meeting

BUDAPEST, October 17. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said he had discussed with Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov the preparations for a meeting of Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Budapest over the phone.

"Preparations are in full swing, and the chief adviser to the President of Russia on foreign policy, Yury Ushakov, is in touch," he said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia). Szijjarto accompanied the publication with a photo of himself holding a mobile phone.

Earlier, he said that on Thursday evening he had discussed the preparations for the Budapest summit with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and First Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau over the phone.

On Thursday, after a phone conversation with Putin, Trump said they had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital. Ushakov also said that Moscow and Washington would "without delay" begin preparing a new meeting of the leaders, which could be organized in Budapest. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit.