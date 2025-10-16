French PM Lecornu’s government survives vote of no confidence in parliament

PARIS, October 16. /TASS/. The National Assembly, or the lower house of France’s parliament, rejected two motions of no confidence against the government of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu in a vote on Thursday.

The first motion, endorsed by the ultra-liberal La France Insoumise party, was backed by 271 lawmakers, with 289 votes needed to pass it. The second motion, put forward by the far-right National Rally, was supported by 144 members of parliament.

"The meeting is closed," National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet said.

Lecornu’s government was formed on October 12. In a policy speech to legislators, the prime minister agreed to the opposition’s demands and backed suspension of the unpopular 2023 reform that raised the age of retirement in France to 64 from 62. He also promised not to use a tool allowing the Cabinet to bypass a parliamentary vote on any bills.