LONDON, October 15. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will send its experts to Moldova, where they will train the country’s military in counter-drone tactics, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"An upcoming deployment of British military counter-drone experts to Moldova will also be confirmed, where they will help train Moldova’s armed forces in counter drone tactics," the ministry said.

On October 8, the new military strategy of Moldova by 2035 was approved at the meeting of the government, according to which Russia and the peacekeeping force in Transnistria was named as the main security threat for Moldova. It also sets the goal of increasing military spending to at least 1% of GDP.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) press bureau did not rule out the deployment of armed forces from EU countries or NATO in Moldova to keep the country aligned with anti-Russian sentiment. The bureau emphasized that provocations against Transnistria or Russian peacekeepers could be used as a pretext for deploying troops.

Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who heads the Party of Socialists, told TASS in an interview that President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity have joined the camp of opponents of a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and are dragging Moldova into the war.