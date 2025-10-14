Macron warns vote of no confidence in French cabinet would imply dissolution of parliament

PARIS, October 14. /TASS/. A vote of no confidence in the French government, if supported by members of the National Assembly (the lower house of parliament), would effectively signify the dissolution of parliament, French President Emmanuel Macron said during the first meeting of the Council of Ministers following the formation of the new government.

"Parliament is about to begin considering budget bills. He (Macron - TASS) noted that two no-confidence motions had been tabled, indicating that some MPs were unwilling to participate in the debate. He reminded that the motions of no confidence submitted are also resolutions to dissolve parliament and should be considered as such," Government Spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told reporters.

According to her, the head of state acknowledged that French society is divided and the political landscape fragmented, but stressed that during such times, mutual respect is essential. Against this backdrop, Macron called for unity within the government and for ensuring the "stability of institutions" of power. He added that "disagreements in politics deserve respect, but only when compromises are possible."

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is set to address the lower house of parliament on Tuesday, presenting his government’s policy priorities, including the 2026 budget. Even before his speech, opposition parties National Rally and La France Insoumise submitted two no-confidence motions against the government, which are expected to be debated on Thursday morning.

For the motions to pass, and for the government to be dissolved, at least 289 votes are required. According to media estimates, around 265 MPs are expected to vote against the government, leaving the outcome dependent on undecided members from the Socialist and Republican parties.