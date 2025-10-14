US continues to promote pseudo-democratic values — Belarusian president

MINSK, October 14. /TASS/. The US administration continues to advance a policy of promoting pseudo-democratic values, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"Unfortunately, the US administration continues to pursue a policy aimed at spreading some pseudo-democratic values. We can also see that. They claim to have departed from it but in fact, this is not the case," he noted at a meeting on the current international situation and the development of Belarus-US relations.

Lukashenko stressed that Belarus remained under sanctions imposed "by the US and its allies, particularly the European Union." "In fact, we have learned to live and work under sanctions, though not without difficulties. But they are still there. They are doing us harm, distracting us from resolving many issues," the president explained.

Lukashenko noted that earlier, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had announced an end to the funding of various non-governmental organizations. "However, we have learned recently that this was not the case: the funding has resumed. Well, it’s up to them to decide what to spend their money on. But it’s up to us to see where our interests lie," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

The meeting also involved State Security Committee (KGB) Chairman Ivan Tertel, Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Presidential Chief of Staff Dmitry Krutoy, Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich and Prosecutor General Andrey Shved.