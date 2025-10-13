Settlement in Europe should follow Gaza peace deal — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, October 13. /TASS/. Once peace is restored in the Middle East, reconciliation in Europe should follow, said Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who took part in the summit for peace in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, where a Gaza ceasefire deal was signed.

"The guns have fallen silent, the hostages are free, and long-awaited peace reigns in the Middle East. President Donald Trump has made it happen!" Orban wrote on X. "Now it's Europe’s turn. President Trump’s success proves that we must never give up on negotiations. Without talks, there's no peace. It's time for us Europeans to follow President Trump’s example!"

Earlier, the Hungarian government has repeatedly called upon European Union leaders to drop the strategy aimed at continuation of hostilities in Ukraine, and to seek peace through negotiations with Russia.