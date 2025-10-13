Israeli defense minister accuses Hamas of violating hostage exchange agreement

TEL AVIV, October 13. /TASS/. Hamas is not honoring agreements on the transfer of the remains of Israeli hostages killed in Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said after the radicals promised to hand over the dead bodies of only four of the 28 abducted on Monday.

"Hamas' statement about the expected return of the four bodies today is a failure to fulfill its obligations. Any delay or deliberate departure [from fulfilling obligations] will be considered a gross violation of the agreements and will entail an appropriate response," he wrote on X.

Earlier, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ militant wing, published the names of the four hostages, whose bodies will be handed over to Israel on October 13.

Israel said that the Red Cross is preparing to receive "several coffins with dead hostages" from the radicals soon without mentioning the number of bodies or the names of the victims as he called on the public to be patient and wait for the official identification of the remains.